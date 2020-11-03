Pro Spot’s BIG MIG Giveaway

Pro Spot has announced details of its Fall Big MIG Giveaway. Pro Spot is giving away three of its popular Multi-Process MIG Welders: The SP-1, a pulse aluminum welder used widely in the Collision Repair Industry (but can be used for steel and silicon bronze as well), the PR-205MV Synergic MIG Welder with dual input voltage (works on both 115 and 230 volt input) is ideal for the small shop and home user, and their Brand NEW PR-220MV, a 200 amp x 35% duty cycle that is also a dual input voltage Synergic Welder.

“We wanted to add some fun for everyone out there this year, so we developed this Big MIG Giveaway Contest,” said Sales Director, Lorinda Teague. “We thought this would interest just about every repair tech and welder in North America.”

The contest runs from Nov. 1-30, and joins Pro Spot’s other November Promotions, check them out at prospot.com.

For more details on the giveaway, visit: https://mailchi.mp/prospot.com/mig-welder-giveaway.