 Properly Diagnose 6L80 Automatic Transmission Issues
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

Properly Diagnose 6L80 Automatic Transmission Issues

on

Differences Between Disc And Drum Brakes

on

Measure Rotors First To Prevent Brake Comebacks

on

The Future Of Tires: Sustainable, Airless & Connected
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

VIDEO: Why You Should Replace All Coils And Plugs Video
play

VIDEO: Why You Should Replace All Coils And Plugs

VIDEO: ACDelco Offers Replacement Options Video
play

VIDEO: ACDelco Offers Replacement Options

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

Meter Usage & Electrical

Meter Usage & Electrical

Introduces the fundamental concepts of direct current. The basic laws of DC circuits including Ohm's Law are applied to series and parallel circuits with practical application using multi-meters.

Hybrid Service & Repair Courses

Hybrid Service & Repair

Data Bus Diagnostics Courses

Data Bus Diagnostics

Advertisement

Trending Now

The Future Of Tires: Sustainable, Airless & Connected

Undercar: The Future Of Tires: Sustainable, Airless & Connected
Diesel Turbocharging Basics

Underhood: Diesel Turbocharging Basics
BMW Dual-Clutch Transmission Diagnostics

Undercar: BMW Dual-Clutch Transmission Diagnostics
The Science Behind Passenger Tire Tread Compounds

Undercar: The Science Behind Passenger Tire Tread Compounds
EV Batteries: Design, Function And Handling

Underhood: EV Batteries: Design, Function And Handling
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI Battery Brake job Brake Pad Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Hot Rodders Of Tomorrow Lifestyle Mind Games mindgames NASCAR oil quiz racing Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Undercar

Properly Diagnose 6L80 Automatic Transmission Issues

Over its lifetime, the GM 6L80 automatic transmission has typical failures. Here’s what not to miss.
Advertisement
 

on

They say that the proverbial phrase “I couldn’t see the forest for the trees” means that a person or organization cannot see the big picture because it focuses too much on the details.

Advertisement

I have seen this phrase used after days of diagnosing a transmission problem without resolve, yet the cause is staring you in the face. You are so deep in; you no longer can see the obvious.

With GM’s 6L80 being out on the road for the past 15 years, they are coming into the shops more frequently. They are beginning to take the place of the 4L60-E transmission. Although that is a tough act to follow considering how many 4L60-Es were manufactured from 1993 to 2013. I wonder if anyone knows that number? Not to mention how many were remanufactured. 

Figure 1

Getting back to the 6L80 transmission, with the years they have been on the road; we now see the types of failures for which they are susceptible. Things like converter clutch failures, output carrier lube failures, 4-5-6 clutch burnout, 4-5-6 clutch hub with the output carrier shaft snapping or twisting (caused by shift overlap programming issues or output carrier failure). Cracked 3-5-R drums and 1-2-3-4 clutch piston. Or pressure regulator valve bore wear, AFL, TCC Reg, and compensator feed bore wear are also on the rise. 

With 6L80 transmissions having TCC issues, the TCC Reg valve in the valve body is usually looked at first. If this is OK, the decision must be made to inspect the TEHCM or pull the unit and look at the turbine shaft O-ring, the PR valve, the TCC control valve, and converter limit valve in the pump. Removing the unit is the usual choice over replacing the TEHCM. And when the turbine shaft O-ring and valves in the pump are good, a visual inspection is made with the upper ring on the turbine shaft and the bushing in the stator, particularly the one on the converter end of the stator support shaft. When all these items are good, and nothing is discovered, the torque converter is replaced. When that does not work, the TEHCM is replaced. And when that does not work, the inspection cycle repeats itself.  

Figure 2

But here is the catch in seeing the tree that is in the forest. The stator bushing can look good when it is not. This is where one can be easily fooled. The turbine shaft must be in the stator to get a better visual of the bushing condition. 

Bushing clearance is 0.001˝ for the first inch and .0015˝ for each additional inch after that. The bushing journal on the turbine shaft for the stator bushing measures approximately 1.117˝ in diameter. The clearance should then be 0.001˝ for the first inch plus a tenth more: 0.0001˝, which works out to be 0.0011”. This would be the absolute tightest observable clearance between the journal and the bushing. The reality will be a clearance closer to 0.0015˝ to 0.002˝. 

Advertisement

If you look at figure 1, there is far more clearance between the journal and the bushing than 0.002˝. This excessive wear will compromise the hydraulic converter circuit as the converter “off” and converter “on” pressure will mingle (figure 2). So, as you can see (all pun intended), just looking at the appearance of the bushing will cause you not to see the forest for the trees. 

Figure 3

By the way, there is nothing worse than finishing a rebuild where you are tightening up the pan bolts according to torque spec and the bolt head snaps. Not just once, but two or three times. Well, this is yet another personality of the 6L80 transmission. The pan bolts used here are quite small (M6 x 16mm) and do not tolerate much corrosion because of it. Look at figure 3, and you can see how the corrosion takes place at the base by where the pan would be. Water collects in this area and deteriorates the bolts. Some are worse than others, so you can build a few units and never have an issue. But then, the one that needs to go Friday at 5 pm, you have three breaks. 

This article is courtesy of Transmission Digest.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Undercar: Diagnosing Subaru Low Tire Pressure Warnings

Undercar: Solving Dodge/Jeep Brembo Brake Noise

Undercar: UHP Summer Tire Segment Holds Steady

Undercar: Limited Slip Differential Fluid Service

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician