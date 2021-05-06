Protect The Bead To Protect The Tire, Driver & Tech

Maintaining the proper levels of inflation in a vehicle’s tires is crucial to keep drivers safe and the vehicle fuel-efficient. But there’s another, often overlooked reason tire inflation inspections should always be top of mind when servicing any vehicle that comes into your bays: protecting the tire bead.

Click Here to Read More

The tire bead is an integral component of any tire, and it can be found at the tire’s inner circle where it connects to the wheel rim. The bead is made of heavy-duty rubber, fabrics and high-tensile wound steel cables called bead bundles. Two bead bundles can be found in every tire — one on the inner side and one on the outer side.

The main purpose of the bead is to keep the tire connected to the wheel, said Phil Mosier, Cooper Tire & Rubber Co.’s manager of commercial tire development, and all traditional passenger and commercial tires are designed with this component.

“The tire bead is a critical component of the tire — it helps securely fit the tire to the rim and seals in the inflation pressure so it doesn’t leak from the tire/rim interface,” Mosier explained. “Functionally, the bead also serves as the anchor to secure the tire to the rim. The inflation pressure inside of the tire exerts tension on the tire’s body ply — the body ply wraps around the bead in the lower sidewall of the tire. Thus, the bead is helping to restrain that tension from the body ply.”

While there are multiple ways a technician could mount or dismount a tire, one of the best methods for protecting the tire bead is to use a tire changer. Both heavy-duty and standard tire changers aid in the removal and installation of tires onto wheels, but they achieve this in different ways, according to Kyle Harris, a product marketing manager for Hennessy Industries, which manufactures Coats tire changers and wheel balancers.

Heavy-duty tire changers are generally hydraulic-powered and use either a hook or rollers to mount and demount tires. They also typically incorporate a lifting mechanism, as heavy-duty truck wheels weigh hundreds of pounds, Harris says. While standard tire changers work in a similar way, most utilize a bar and a duckbill to mount and demount tires and are electric- and air-powered.