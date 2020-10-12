Connect with us

Tools & Products

PRT Adds 126 New Complete Strut Assemblies In North America

The new products represent more than 16 million vehicles in new coverage.
Advertisement
 

on

PRT is continuously expanding its portfolio of complete strut assemblies in the North American automotive aftermarket. A brand of the ADD USA group, one of the largest exporters of complete strut assemblies in the world, PRT has announced the arrival of new applications of the component for light vehicles and pickups. SKUs are available for Jeep Liberty, Chevrolet Cruze, Buick Enclave and Dodge Nitro, in addition to new applications such as the Nissan Frontier 2019 and the Toyota 4Runner 2020.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

PRT products are produced under the strictest OE quality processes required by the main automakers. “PRT continuously invests in the development of new products, also supplying the OE Market, so we also bring the best product quality, technology and solutions to the

Aftermarket,” said Bruno Bello, category and marketing manager at PRT.

More information about the PRT products is available at www.prt

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

PRT Adds 126 New Complete Strut Assemblies In North America

on

Milwaukee Announces New Impact Resistant Gloves

on

Red Line Synthetic Oil Expands Into Antifreeze

on

USMW Professional Series Adds New Part Numbers
Advertisement
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Undercar: Why Do Some Bearings Rarely Fail

Underhood: Reading Oil Product Datasheets

Underhood: Oxygen Sensor Questions Answered

Diesel: Engine Build: Triple Turbo 6.7L Cummins-Based Enforcer Engine

Video: VIDEO: Diagnosing Spark Plug Stains And Misfires
Advertisement

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Advertisement

Podcasts

Webinars

Advertisement

POPULAR POSTS

Service Advisor: ABS Bleeding Procedures for Common GM Vehicles

Service Advisor – What does SAE 10W-30 actually mean?

Featured

Keeping the 3.5 Alive – Service Notes for Chrysler’s V6 Engine

Living Under the Hood: Diagnosing Central Port Fuel Injection
Connect