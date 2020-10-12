PRT Adds 126 New Complete Strut Assemblies In North America

PRT is continuously expanding its portfolio of complete strut assemblies in the North American automotive aftermarket. A brand of the ADD USA group, one of the largest exporters of complete strut assemblies in the world, PRT has announced the arrival of new applications of the component for light vehicles and pickups. SKUs are available for Jeep Liberty, Chevrolet Cruze, Buick Enclave and Dodge Nitro, in addition to new applications such as the Nissan Frontier 2019 and the Toyota 4Runner 2020.

PRT products are produced under the strictest OE quality processes required by the main automakers. “PRT continuously invests in the development of new products, also supplying the OE Market, so we also bring the best product quality, technology and solutions to the

Aftermarket,” said Bruno Bello, category and marketing manager at PRT.

More information about the PRT products is available at www.prt