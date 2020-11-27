PRT Launches 149 Complete Strut Assemblies

PRT works to continuously expand its portfolio of complete strut assemblies in the North American Aftermarket. A brand of the ADD USA group, one of the largest exporters of complete strut assemblies in the world, PRT has announced the arrival of new applications for light vehicles and pickups. The launch includes components for popular models such as Chevrolet Malibu, Honda Accord, Toyota Corolla and Nissan Sentra, in addition to new applications such as the Ford C-Max 2018 and Ram 1500 Classic 2019, among others.