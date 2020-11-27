Video
Tools & Products

PRT Launches 149 Complete Strut Assemblies

The new part numbers represent more than 50 million vehicles in new coverage.
on

PRT works to continuously expand its portfolio of complete strut assemblies in the North American Aftermarket. A brand of the ADD USA group, one of the largest exporters of complete strut assemblies in the world, PRT has announced the arrival of new applications for light vehicles and pickups. The launch includes components for popular models such as Chevrolet Malibu, Honda Accord, Toyota Corolla and Nissan Sentra, in addition to new applications such as the Ford C-Max 2018 and Ram 1500 Classic 2019, among others.

PRT products are produced under the strictest OE quality processes required by leading automakers. 

“PRT is always offering high-performance, technology and OEM quality products to the North American Aftermarket, we also supply the OE market, so we can bring the best solutions and innovation to all our clients,” said Bruno Bello, category and marketing manager at PRT.

