PRT Launches 66 Complete Strut Assemblies

PRT has extended its portfolio of complete strut assemblies in the U.S. automotive aftermarket. A brand of the ADD USA group, one of the largest exporters of complete strut assemblies in the world, announces the arrival of new applications of the component for light vehicles and pickups. The 66 new products include various models such as the Ford Transit, Hyundai Santa Fe, Chevrolet Volt and Jeep Commander, in addition to new applications such as the Chrysler 300 2019 and the Ford Flex 2019.

Click Here to Read More

PRT products are produced under the strictest quality processes required by leading automakers. “Our mission at PRT is always offer OEM quality for aftermarket products and these new items come to expand our application range and coverage for the U.S. aftermarket,” said Bruno Bello, category and marketing manager at PRT.

For more information, go to www.prtautoparts.com.