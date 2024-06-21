 PRT Launches 94 New Strut Assemblies

PRT Launches 94 New Strut Assemblies

Further expanding PRT's portfolio, the new release covers more than 15 million U.S. vehicle applications.

PRT announced the addition of 94 new strut assemblies to cover more than 15 million light vehicles, SUVs and pickups. The launch includes application coverage for many models, including the Mazda CX-5, Toyota Prius and BMW X-1, in addition to brand-new applications, such as the Honda Pilot 2022, the Ram ProMaster 1500 2023, and the Chevrolet Silverado 2023 among others, according to PRT.

“PRT is certified and globally recognized for its innovative and high-performance products. We consistently introduce these solutions to our North American clients, launching aftermarket products with the same quality components used in the OE market. The new items are in stock and ready to ship,” said Bruno Bello, director of global marketing.

For more information, call 1-770-238-1611, visit www.prtautoparts.com or follow @prtautoparts.

Products

6250 1⁄4” Mini Rt. Angle Die Grinder

The low weight ultra-compact design provides added control and maneuverability.

In December of 2023, Florida Pneumatic Manufacturing Corporation released the AIRCAT 6250 1⁄4” Mini Angle Die Grinder. This tool features a powerful .3 HP motor that produces 18,000 RPM free speed. This coupled with the heavy-duty bevel gear design offers superior stall resistance. The low weight ultra-compact design provides added control and maneuverability and allows access into tight spaces. Variable speed throttle lever enables the users to control the tools speed, while the AIRCAT silencing system reduces noise levels to 81.5 dBa without reducing the tool performance.

