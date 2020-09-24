PRT Promotes #PRTMYCAR On Social Networks

PRT , an exporter of shock absorbers, struts and complete struts, helps customers identify the specific parts they need in a simple and intuitive way, said the company.

#PRTMYCAR is PRT’s successful campaign on social media that helps distributors, stores, garages and end users visually identify the PRT parts according to their cars.

“We have a leading coverage and more than 2,700 OEM quality products available for the U.S. market and now with #PRTMYCAR, our customers can easily identify these OEM quality parts from PRT that fits specifically for their vehicles,” said Bruno Bello, category and marketing manager at PRT.

For information about the PRT products, call 1-770-238-1611, visit www.prtautoparts.com, or follow PRT on social networks @prtautoparts.