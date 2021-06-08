Undercar: How To Fix A Vehicle Pulling Condition
PRT Releases 234 Complete Strut Assemblies
The new items represent more than 22 million vehicles in new coverage and expand the PRT brand portfolio in North America.
PRT is continuously expanding its portfolio of complete strut assemblies in the North American Aftermarket. A brand of the ADD USA group, one of the largest exporters of complete strut assemblies in the world, PRT has announced the arrival of new applications for light vehicles, SUVs and pickups. The new part numbers include popular models such as Subaru Forester, Volkswagen Passat and Nissan Versa, in addition to new applications for the Toyota Tundra 2018, Honda Fit 2019 and Jeep Grand Cherokee 2019, among others.
PRT products are produced under the strictest OE-quality processes required by the main automakers.
“These new products expand our application range and coverage for the North American market. As an OEM supplier, we are also bringing the best product quality and technology to the aftermarket,” said Bruno Bello, category and marketing manager at PRT.
