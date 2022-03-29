 PRT Unveils Complete Struts for Nissan Altima 2019-2020 -
News

PRT Unveils Complete Struts for Nissan Altima 2019-2020

 

on

PRT announced that it continues to expand its portfolio of complete strut assemblies in the North American Aftermarket. As a brand of the ADD USA group – one of the largest exporters of complete strut assemblies in the world – PRT has announced new applications for the Nissan Altima 2019-2020. The launches apply to front right and front left positions and fit to the Altima’s Platinum, S, SL, and SV versions, among others. 

PRT says its products are produced under the strictest OE quality processes required by the main automakers. “As an OEM supplier, we are continually investing in research and development of new products. These first-to-market applications, reinforce the commitment of PRT for the best quality, technology and innovative solutions to the aftermarket,” said Bruno Bello, director of global category and marketing at PRT. 

For more information about PRT products visit www.prtautoparts.com.

