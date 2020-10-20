PTC Introduces New Steering Knuckle Assemblies

The PTC New Complete Steering Knuckle Assembly program is designed to save time and reduce warranties by making problematic bearing replacement easier.

The preassembled units eliminate the need for specialty tools or a press resulting in a faster, easier installation that can save up to 50 percent labor time, said the company.

Pre-assembled Steering Knuckle Assemblies Include:

Knuckle assembly (E-coated)

Backing plate (E-coated)

Bearing

Lock ring

Wheel hub assembly with studs

Axle nut

Benefits:

Save up to 50 percent labor time;

No special tools needed;

No need to source multiple parts; and

Fix the cause, not just the symptom – by replacing all related parts subject to wear.

These assemblies fit many of the most popular vehicles on the road today, accounting for nearly 17 million applications (based on estimated VIO data).