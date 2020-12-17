Video
PWR STEER Adds To Power Steering Line

The 25 new SKUs deliver coverage for more than 33 Million VIO.
on

PWR STEER Motion Control Systems, a supplier of 100% new “installation ready” Power Steering Components and a division of global automotive replacement parts supplier, Premium Guard Inc., has just expanded its fast-growing new power steering components line with the addition of eight new rack & pinion assemblies and 17 power steering pumps. The new additions deliver exceptional coverage for more than 33 million import and domestic passenger cars and light trucks in operation

Click Here to Read More
Vehicle coverage for the new PWR STEER parts spans from 1996 through 2018 for popular repair applications on a wide range of models from Cadillac, Chevrolet, Ford, GM, Infiniti, Kia, Nissan, Oldsmobile, Hyundai, Isuzu, Jeep, Lincoln, Suzuki, and Toyota.

John Sturges, director of Sales at PWR STEER, introduced the line expansion and noted, “The unique product enhancements provided by PWR STEER ‘Installation Ready’ components are just what today’s automotive service professionals need to compete and succeed in the challenging steering repair business.”

The PWR STEER ‘Installation Ready’ Power Steering line features an innovative range of product enhancements that make the replacement parts ready-to-use right out of the box. The new application-specific Rack and Pinion units are pre-packaged with outer tie rods and jam nuts, while new power steering pumps are supplied and packaged with pre-installed reservoir and cap, pulley, return line block fitting, as well as any pressure switch or sensor where applicable. These enhanced products are designed to help reduce warranty issues, improve shop profitability, and provide a higher quality of repair.

All PWR STEER products are delivered in exclusive PWR industrial grade packaging, which helps ensure reliable shipping and prevents damage to the component parts.

PWR STEER Motion Control Systems offers the automotive aftermarket a unique, single source for a new installation-ready power steering program. In addition to exceptional, all-makes application coverage, PWR STEER components are 100% engineered in the USA, quality built by global TIER manufacturing partners, and free of core exchange hassles. For added customer convenience, PWR STEER also maintains an interactive website at www.pwrsteer.com, with an advanced application lookup catalog.

PWR power steering components are now being distributed through exclusive partnerships with retail and wholesale distributors across North America. These wholesale customers are experiencing healthy growth, increased margins, extremely low warranty claims, and improved customer satisfaction with PWR. 

