 Race Winning Brands Acquires Victory 1 Performance
Race Winning Brands Acquires Victory 1 Performance

News

Race Winning Brands Acquires Victory 1 Performance

 

on

Race Winning Brands, Inc. (RWB), a portfolio company of Kinderhook Industries, LLC, has announced the acquisition of Victory 1 Performance, Inc. (Victory), a leading supplier of manufactured and forged high-performance titanium and alloy valves. Victory represents the eighth add-on acquisition for Race Winning Brands. 

Headquartered and operating out of a world-class facility in Mooresville, NC, Victory has been a stable source of valvetrain components for countless engine builders, cylinder head manufacturers, and racers for nearly three decades. Victory manufactures titanium and inconel valves, custom machined retainers, lash caps, valve locks, and stainless-steel intake and exhaust valves. Victory has emerged as the industry leader in forged engine valves for the high-performance industry. 

“Our goal at RWB is to provide innovative products to enthusiasts of all ages in automotive, powersports, and beyond,” said Bob Bruegging, president of Race Winning Brands. “Victory 1 is a great example of a company built by a family for those very kinds of enthusiasts – a perfect addition to our family of brands. They make a great product with applications across automotive and powersports that we are very excited to incorporate into our product line.” 

“The Victory Valve is synonymous with strength, quality, and reliability,” said Derek Dahl, CEO of Victory 1 Performance. “We look forward to working closely with the team at RWB to continue to serve the community of enthusiasts that have relied on and enjoyed our products for nearly three decades. We are also excited about the prospect of reaching new customers through RWB’s extended platform.” 

This transaction represents the eighth add-on acquisition at Race Winning Brands. 

