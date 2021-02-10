Video
Tomorrows Technician

on

Rain-X Offers 99.6% Coverage With Professional Wiper Blades

on

Bosch Releases ADS 4.7 Software Update

on

Dent Fix Announces New Nylon Rivet Assortment Kit

on

Snap-on Expands Subaru Specialty Tool Offerings
Tools & Products

Rain-X Offers 99.6% Coverage With Professional Wiper Blades

Just 12 sizes and 2 specialty adapters cover up to 99.6% of passenger cars and light duty trucks on the road.
on

Rain-X has announced increased coverage for its Rain-X Longitude Professional Series wiper blade program. With just 12 sizes and two specialty adapters, the Longitude program now offers fitments for up to 99.6% of passenger cars and light duty trucks on the road, as calculated using the Rain-X Database in October 2020 and Q3 2020 Vehicles-in-Operation Release by IHS Markit.

“Longitude is the ultimate ‘universal’ wiper blade,” said Joe Farr, director of sales – Warehouse Distribution/DIFM Channels, for ITW Professional Automotive Products. “99.6% coverage with only 12 sizes is rare, and we want to help lessen the inventory load on our distributor partners struggling to offer all the fitment applications their customers demand.” 

Farr points out that having only 12 sizes of 14-inch to 28-inch blades relieves inventory strains for distributors and helps service providers capture every customer opportunity in their shop. Many manufacturers use an “exact fit” program that can have up to 60 sizes and part numbers to cover up to 100% of the car park.  

Rain-X Longitude premium beam blades are engineered to perform in inclement weather conditions and withstand the elements, such as UV and ozone exposure, that cause rubber deterioration. The blade’s squeegee is more resistant to cracking compared to a natural rubber squeegee, the company says. This means less streaking and better driving visibility for a smooth, flexible and chatter-free wipe. The company’s intuitive Uniclick OE-style adapter system also makes blade changeouts simple for service techs, Rain-X adds.

“It’s important for auto service professionals to realize that the only maintenance service they offer that the consumer sees working is wiper blades,” said Farr. “Consumers want the best brand and quality wiper blade and they are willing to pay a premium price. And now with 99.6% fitment, we’re bringing the ultimate wiper blade program to the aftermarket.” 

For more information on Longitude, visit rainxlongitude.com.

