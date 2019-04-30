Rancho Sponsors High Schools For SEMA Jeep Build

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

Rancho – manufacturer of off-road suspension systems for the Jeep market – has sponsored the automotive programs at C.D. Hylton High School in Woodbridge, Virginia., and R.L. Turner High School in Carrollton, Texas, through the 2019 Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) High School Vehicle Build Program.

The SEMA High School Vehicle Build Program is a new education and youth engagement program aimed at increasing automotive customization curriculum in high school automotive technology programs nationwide.

Each school received a Rancho 3.5-inch short-arm system, Rancho upper control arms (front/rear), Rancho RS9000XL adjustable shocks and a Rancho RS5000® steering stabilizer for their respective Jeep Wrangler TJ project builds.

“The 2019 SEMA High School Vehicle Build Program provides a great opportunity to educate these critical technical programs and their students about the opportunities within the performance industry as well as showcase their innovative ideas,” said Chris Gauss, director, performance products, Rancho. “Both schools are dedicated to delivering more than what could be imagined through their TJ builds and certainly showcase the Rancho legacy of innovation.”

Students building the 2002 Jeep Wrangler TJ Sport at C.D. Hylton High School are completing a frame off restoration. “To do a complete frame off with the build and its timeline is indicative of who we are – we go over the top and then add 10 percent more,” said Ed Stevens, automotive instructor, C.D. Hylton High School. “This Jeep build is truly an example of our program and our students.”

The automotive program at R.L. Turner High School plans to fully customize its 2004 Jeep Wrangler TJ. “Most of the time our students only have a chance to replace one or two worn suspension or steering pieces,” said Nick Yosten, instructor, R.L. Turner High School. “This program has given the students a great opportunity to experience a complete installation process and ask questions like ‘Why do I have to install longer brake hoses during a performance lift kit installation?’ This has been a great experience for the students!”

The five vehicles utilized in this SEMA program will be completed by the end of the 2019 school year and sold, with the proceeds to be reinvested in next year’s SEMA High School Vehicle Build Program. For more information about the SEMA High School Vehicle Build Program, visit sema.org/student-builds.