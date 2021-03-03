Rancho To Be Primary Sponsor For Jeep Jamboree USA

Rancho performance suspension and shocks, a leading brand from Tenneco’s DRiV division, has partnered with Jeep Jamboree (JJUSA) for the sixth consecutive year as “The Official Suspension and Shocks Company,” and a primary sponsor of the 2021 event.

At select 2021 JJUSA events throughout the spring, summer and fall, a Rancho-outfitted Jeep Wrangler JL and Jeep Gladiator JT will be available for participants to experience Rancho products firsthand, both on and off the Jeep Jamboree event routes, as Rancho showcases its latest suspension technologies. Rancho team members will be on-site at the Jeep Jamboree Outdoor Garage, where attendees can view product displays and ask questions about Rancho suspension parts and shocks. Rancho kicks off the JJUSA season beginning with The 17th Texas Spur in Llano, Texas, March 18-20.

“Since its creation as a custom 4-wheel drive business and a seller of Jeep parts and accessories in the 1950s, Rancho has been developing innovative, quality products to give Jeep owners and enthusiasts the ability to modify their vehicles for the most rigorous off-road excursions,” said Michael Sype, brand manager, Rancho. “We are thrilled to be a presenting sponsor of Jeep Jamboree USA this year, and we can’t wait to show attendees just how our products can amplify the performance of their Jeeps and provide a sound, fun and exciting off-roading experience.”

“Jeep Jamboree USA is extremely proud and excited to continue our partnership with Rancho as the official suspension and shocks for Jeep Jamboree USA. Rancho’s unwavering commitment to enhancing our participants’ overall event experience is unmatched,” said Pearse Umlauf, president and CEO, JJUSA. “Rancho’s on-site activation team is dedicated to ensuring that all Jeep Jamboree USA participants have a memorable experience while attending a Jeep Jamboree, and we can’t imagine this experience without their support.”