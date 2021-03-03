Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

Rancho To Be Primary Sponsor For Jeep Jamboree USA

on

Goodyear Ventures Invests In Autonomous Delivery Provider

on

Comoto Holdings Announces The Get On! Moto Festival

on

GEARWRENCH To Sponsor Mother-Daughter Racing Team's ARCA Menards Series West Journey
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

VIDEO: Can Your Brakes Fail If They Are Below Spec? Video
play

VIDEO: Can Your Brakes Fail If They Are Below Spec?

Understanding DTC Codes Video
play

Understanding DTC Codes

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

Meter Usage & Electrical

Meter Usage & Electrical

Introduces the fundamental concepts of direct current. The basic laws of DC circuits including Ohm's Law are applied to series and parallel circuits with practical application using multi-meters.

Hybrid Service & Repair Courses

Hybrid Service & Repair

Data Bus Diagnostics Courses

Data Bus Diagnostics

Advertisement

Trending Now

The Science Behind Traction And Braking

Undercar: The Science Behind Traction And Braking
Engine Build: J&D Performance Sprint Car Engine

Underhood: Engine Build: J&D Performance Sprint Car Engine
LS Blocks, Main Caps And Bearings

Underhood: LS Blocks, Main Caps And Bearings
Tips For Purchasing Diagnostic Tools

Underhood: Tips For Purchasing Diagnostic Tools
Understanding Wheel Weight Materials

Undercar: Understanding Wheel Weight Materials
Advertisement

Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI Brake job Brake Pad Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford General Motors (GM) Hot Rodders Of Tomorrow Lifestyle Mind Games mindgames NASCAR oil quiz Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships School of the Year SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Underhood WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

Rancho To Be Primary Sponsor For Jeep Jamboree USA

 

on

Rancho performance suspension and shocks, a leading brand from Tenneco’s DRiV division, has partnered with Jeep Jamboree (JJUSA) for the sixth consecutive year as “The Official Suspension and Shocks Company,” and a primary sponsor of the 2021 event.  

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

At select 2021 JJUSA events throughout the spring, summer and fall, a Rancho-outfitted Jeep Wrangler JL and Jeep Gladiator JT will be available for participants to experience Rancho products firsthand, both on and off the Jeep Jamboree event routes, as Rancho showcases its latest suspension technologies. Rancho team members will be on-site at the Jeep Jamboree Outdoor Garage, where attendees can view product displays and ask questions about Rancho suspension parts and shocks. Rancho kicks off the JJUSA season beginning with The 17th Texas Spur in Llano, Texas, March 18-20.

“Since its creation as a custom 4-wheel drive business and a seller of Jeep parts and accessories in the 1950s, Rancho has been developing innovative, quality products to give Jeep owners and enthusiasts the ability to modify their vehicles for the most rigorous off-road excursions,” said Michael Sype, brand manager, Rancho. “We are thrilled to be a presenting sponsor of Jeep Jamboree USA this year, and we can’t wait to show attendees just how our products can amplify the performance of their Jeeps and provide a sound, fun and exciting off-roading experience.” 

“Jeep Jamboree USA is extremely proud and excited to continue our partnership with Rancho as the official suspension and shocks for Jeep Jamboree USA. Rancho’s unwavering commitment to enhancing our participants’ overall event experience is unmatched,” said Pearse Umlauf, president and CEO, JJUSA. “Rancho’s on-site activation team is dedicated to ensuring that all Jeep Jamboree USA participants have a memorable experience while attending a Jeep Jamboree, and we can’t imagine this experience without their support.”

Advertisement

The Rancho brand specializes in performance suspension systems, shock absorbers, ride control products and popular RockGEAR off-road performance accessories. Known for the off-road market’s first nine-position adjustable shock absorber, the RS9000 XL (which allows off-road enthusiasts to adjust the level of compression/rebound damping to suit their riding style), Rancho continues to add fully-engineered, industry-leading technologies like Dynamic Rebound Springs (DRS), D2 bushings and more to their Jeep products.  

Jeep Jamborees are off-road adventure weekends that bring together outdoor enthusiasts and their Jeep 4x4s. These off-road treks have a long tradition dating back to 1953 when 4×4 pioneer Mark A. Smith organized the first-ever Jeep Jamboree and voyaged across the Sierra Nevada Mountains by way of the old Rubicon Trail. In 1954, Willys Motors (then manufacturer of Jeep vehicles) became involved with the adventure, and Jeep Jamborees have been an off-road tradition ever since.  Rancho has been synonymous with Jeeps since 1955; its history is entrenched in innovative solutions and product engineering specific to Jeeps.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: Darin Morgan Joins BES Racing Engines

News: NRS Brakes Re-Engineers Galvanized Brake Pads For EVs

News: Pennzoil Unveils Portfolio Of Carbon Neutral Lubricants

News: AccuAir Suspension Launches ePlus App

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician