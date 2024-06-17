 Randy Breaux, Group President, GPC North America, Talks to AMN Drivetime

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrow's Tech
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
Video

Randy Breaux, Group President, GPC North America, Talks to AMN Drivetime

At NAPA, “Breaux Knows” business relationships, ABCs to avoid, and serving the automotive professional.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.
Published:

Growing up in South Louisiana, Randy Breaux started working young, inspired by his machinist father and grandfather. His formal career began after college, spending 26 years in manufacturing, with 21 of those at Baldor Electric Company. Following its acquisition by a European firm in 2011, he transitioned to the distribution side, joining Motion, a division of Genuine Parts Company.

Related Articles

At Motion, Breaux held various roles, eventually becoming President in 2018. In March 2023, he was appointed Group President for GPC North America, overseeing both the industrial and automotive sectors, which included NAPA. 

Breaux’s leadership philosophy emphasizes four key tenets: vision, strategy, structure, and culture. He believes a clear vision supported by a robust strategy, executed within an effective structure, and underpinned by a strong culture, is crucial for business success. He also highlights the importance of avoiding the “ABCs” – arrogance, bureaucracy, and complacency – while building a high-performing team.

A mentor taught him the importance of transparency and honesty, guiding principles that have shaped his management style. Breaux prioritizes building solid relationships based on trust and transparency, believing that success naturally follows strong relationships. This approach extends to his dealings with employees, customers, and shareholders.

In his view, focusing on customer needs is paramount, rather than closely monitoring competitors. He emphasizes the importance of understanding and meeting customer expectations to drive value and build lasting partnerships.

While NAPA serves both DIY and professional customers, Breaux highlights the company’s strong reputation among professionals as the key focus. The complexity of modern vehicles often necessitates professional repair services, which aligns with NAPA’s commitment to supporting professional repair shops and fleet managers.

Episode Overview

  • Randy Breaux discusses his career, starting at NAPA and transitioning into a role with GPC (1:46)
  • Breaux shares his philosophies on an effective work environment, also known as ‘Breaux Knows’ (5:10)
  • Why Breaux lives by the philosophy “relationships first, success follows” when it comes to business (10:30)
  • A focus on customers over competition and why Breaux believes this leads to success (11:22)
  • Coming up on a year in his new role, Breaux shares his impressions of the aftermarket (12:35)
  • B2B or B2C, Breaux explains NAPA’s main focus (14:07)
  • Breaux shares his Charles Barkley story (16:37)
  • Lightning Round (19:37)

You May Also Like

Video

Bleeding the Brakes (Part 1)

It’s a simple concept, but it’s not without the occasional headache.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.
Published:

Brake bleeding is essential for maintaining optimal brake performance and ensuring the safety of a vehicle. 

Bleeding the brakes is a procedure that’s performed to remove air from the system when a component is replaced, and one that’s performed strictly from a maintenance standpoint of flushing or changing the brake fluid of a vehicle.

Read Full Article

More Video Posts
Gear Ratios and Vehicle Performance

Just remember, there is no perfect gear ratio.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Ignition System Components: Coils, Modules and Spark Plug Wires

Learn how spark plugs, ignition coils, and ECM controls work together to ignite the air-fuel mixture and keep your engine running smoothly.

By Scott Shriber
LED Work Lights for Automotive Repair and Maintenance

LED lighting has been a game-changer for illumination in the workplace and at home.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Sway Bars and Linkages

The basic operation of a sway bar is quite simple.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Other Posts

Choosing the Right Power Steering Fluid

Learn what power steering fluid is, why it’s crucial for your vehicle, and how to choose the right type.

By Andrew Markel
Troubleshooting Remote Keyless Entry and Vehicle Starting Issues

Learn how key rings, RFID chips, and other factors can affect your vehicle’s security system and learn to resolve these problems.

By Andrew Markel
Replacing Your Power Steering Reservoir

Discover why simply flushing out contaminants from power steering reservoirs may not be sufficient to prevent potential failures

By Eric Garbe
Understanding Antilock Braking Systems

In this video, we break down the key components and processes behind this crucial system.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff