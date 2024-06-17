Randy Breaux, Group President, GPC North America, Talks to AMN Drivetime

Growing up in South Louisiana, Randy Breaux started working young, inspired by his machinist father and grandfather. His formal career began after college, spending 26 years in manufacturing, with 21 of those at Baldor Electric Company. Following its acquisition by a European firm in 2011, he transitioned to the distribution side, joining Motion, a division of Genuine Parts Company.

At Motion, Breaux held various roles, eventually becoming President in 2018. In March 2023, he was appointed Group President for GPC North America, overseeing both the industrial and automotive sectors, which included NAPA.

Breaux’s leadership philosophy emphasizes four key tenets: vision, strategy, structure, and culture. He believes a clear vision supported by a robust strategy, executed within an effective structure, and underpinned by a strong culture, is crucial for business success. He also highlights the importance of avoiding the “ABCs” – arrogance, bureaucracy, and complacency – while building a high-performing team.

A mentor taught him the importance of transparency and honesty, guiding principles that have shaped his management style. Breaux prioritizes building solid relationships based on trust and transparency, believing that success naturally follows strong relationships. This approach extends to his dealings with employees, customers, and shareholders.

In his view, focusing on customer needs is paramount, rather than closely monitoring competitors. He emphasizes the importance of understanding and meeting customer expectations to drive value and build lasting partnerships.

While NAPA serves both DIY and professional customers, Breaux highlights the company’s strong reputation among professionals as the key focus. The complexity of modern vehicles often necessitates professional repair services, which aligns with NAPA’s commitment to supporting professional repair shops and fleet managers.

