 Online Education – How To Read Spark Plugs For Oiling Issues
Online Education – How To Read Spark Plugs For Oiling Issues

Meter Usage & Electrical

Meter Usage & Electrical

Introduces the fundamental concepts of direct current. The basic laws of DC circuits including Ohm's Law are applied to series and parallel circuits with practical application using multi-meters.

Hybrid Service & Repair

Data Bus Diagnostics

Training

Online Education – How To Read Spark Plugs For Oiling Issues

Approx. Course Time: 5 minutes.
This course is sponsored by T2U.
 

To view this course and to register to T2U's learning management system at no cost to the school, instructors or students, click here.

If the spark plugs have a matte black or grey appearance, it could be carbon fouling —something typically caused by a fuel mixture that is too rich.

In this video, we look at how to interpret spark plug electrode and insulators appearance to diagnose fuel conditions. 

This course is sponsored by T2U.

