Online Education – How To Read Spark Plugs For Oiling Issues
Approx. Course Time: 5 minutes.
This course is sponsored by T2U.
To view this course and to register to T2U’s learning management system at no cost to the school, instructors or students, click here.
If the spark plugs have a matte black or grey appearance, it could be carbon fouling —something typically caused by a fuel mixture that is too rich.
In this video, we look at how to interpret spark plug electrode and insulators appearance to diagnose fuel conditions.
