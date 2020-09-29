Recharge Faster With Milwaukee M18 Power Supply

Milwaukee Tool has unveiled the company’s newest way to recharge or power devices – the M18 TOP-OFF 175W Power Supply. Once attached to any M18 battery, this power supply delivers faster simultaneous power to personal devices and small electronics.

Through its integrated AC 120V outlet, USB-C Power Delivery (PD) port and USB-A port, users can quickly charge up to three devices at the same time without the barriers of speed throttling.

USB-C PD is an industry-leading technology, common in smart devices, that minimizes downtime by charging devices faster than traditional chargers on the market.* With its USB-C PD port (45W), this power supply is capable of recharging devices from a fully depleted state to 80% capacity faster; up to 75% faster than conventional 5W wall chargers that come stock with most devices. As an example, users can charge a smart phone from 0-50% in roughly 30 minutes.

Additionally, unlike most multi-port power supplies, every port on the M18 TOP-OFF maintains full power even when all are in use. For example, a user can power their laptop while charging their phone and tablet — all at full speed.

The power supply also comes with an attached metal rafter hook that can be extended to hang from carts, lumber, or other jobsite materials when work surface space is limited. Users can instantly set up a mobile workstation or keep electronics securely within eyeshot, rather than making frequent trips to a wall outlet.