Connect with us

News

Red Line Launches Virtual Event For Racers, Enthusiasts

 

on

Red Line Synthetic Oil, a leader in the performance lubricant industry, recently announced the launch of its new virtual event, A Peek into Red Line. Designed for racers and automotive enthusiasts, the educational sessions will provide in-depth conversations surrounding the company’s initiatives and the science behind Red Line’s key products. The event is free and will take place on Thursday, Oct. 29 on Red Line’s official Facebook  and YouTube pages, running from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. PST.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

A Peek into Red Line will give a behind-the-scenes look at what goes into making Red Line’s products, featuring interviews with Red Line’s chemist, Roy Howell, as well as the company’s sponsored racers Scott Birdsall, James Clay, Paul Lee, Steve Torrence and more. These individuals will conduct 30-minute live streams and answer questions as time allows. Following the launch of Red Line’s latest antifreeze/coolant product, SuperCool, the event will also feature conversations surrounding the coolant market and offerings.

“With the cancellation of many in-person events this year, we are pleased to bring Red Line right into the homes of our customers and enthusiasts,” said Justin Johnson, director of Red Line Synthetic Oil. “Our panel of experts is excited to share their extensive knowledge base and have the opportunity to interact one-on-one with our attendees.”

Additional racers will be announced leading up to the event next week. The final schedule will be updated accordingly and available via Eventbrite.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

Red Line Launches Virtual Event For Racers, Enthusiasts

on

Speed Demon Streamliner Shatters World Records

on

FinishMaster Announces Winners Of Hood Master Challenge

on

UAF Sets New Scholarship Record
Advertisement
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Career: Meet Dereck Chetram, October’s Student of the Month

Video: VIDEO: ASE G1 Tip For Head Gasket And Spark Plug Questions

Underhood: Engine Build: AJPE 521 cid ProCharged Hemi Pro Mod Engine

News: Red Line Launches Virtual Event For Racers, Enthusiasts

Tools & Products: Limit Contamination With New Pig Cleaning Wipes
Advertisement

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Advertisement

Podcasts

Webinars

Advertisement

POPULAR POSTS

Service Advisor: ABS Bleeding Procedures for Common GM Vehicles

Service Advisor – What does SAE 10W-30 actually mean?

Featured

Keeping the 3.5 Alive – Service Notes for Chrysler’s V6 Engine

Living Under the Hood: Diagnosing Central Port Fuel Injection
Connect