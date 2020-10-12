Connect with us

Tools & Products

Red Line Synthetic Oil Expands Into Antifreeze

Red Line adds to cooling system line with New SuperCool Fortified with WaterWetter.
Advertisement
 

on

Red Line Oil has announced, SuperCool antifreeze/coolant. Designed to lower coolant temperatures by as much as 20 degrees Fahrenheit while simultaneously protecting against harmful rust and corrosion. The new SuperCool products are available for order at authorized Red Line distributors and redlineoil.com.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Red Line has been helping vehicle owners and enthusiasts take care of their vehicle’s cooling systems for more than 25 years with the company’s famous additive, WaterWetter. Originally designed for racing applications, WaterWetter was created specifically to reduce strain on the cooling system, allowing for more reliable performance. Now, that same technology is available to consumers in an easy-to-use antifreeze/coolant, designed to drastically reduce engine temperatures, providing maximum performance and increased reliability.

“The new SuperCool line is the culmination of our 25 years of experience in cooling system additives,” said Art Kendrick, Product Expert at Red Line Synthetic Oil. “We wanted to provide our customers with an easy-to-use antifreeze/coolant product that offers the benefits of our WaterWetter additive and the advanced protection our products are known for.”

Red Line’s SuperCool line features SuperCool Performance, a 50/50 prediluted version, and Super Cool Concentrate, for those who prefer to create their own water-to-coolant ratio. Both products are formulated for use in both modern and classic radiators and water pumps. During an independent test, Red Line’s SuperCool Performance reduced average coolant temperatures by 19.2 degrees Fahrenheit over OEM coolant under constant load.

SuperCool also provides protection against the initial effects of corrosion and helps prevent further damage, maintaining your engine’s optimum performance over the lifetime of the vehicle. Both SuperCool formulas can be added to any brand of existing OEM antifreeze/coolant in any make or model.

Advertisement

“At Red Line, we pride ourselves on creating products that vehicle owners and enthusiasts can count on to provide extremely high levels of performance and protection,” said Justin Johnson, Director of Red Line Synthetic Oil. “We took our extensive knowledge from our popular WaterWetter product line, and applied it to the next logical step, a complete coolant product. Like all of our products, our goal was to raise the bar, and we’re confident that our customers will see reduced coolant temperatures without sacrificing protection.”

Since the beginning, Red Line Synthetic Oil has created products for racing applications with the idea that racers require the best of the best. This philosophy of creating the most advanced lubricants has become a pillar of the brand, not just within its racing line but with all of its product offerings. Red Line creates its synthetic oils and advanced additives using the world’s finest base stocks so consumers can rest assured their vehicles are receiving only the highest quality fluids. 

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

Red Line Synthetic Oil Expands Into Antifreeze

on

Milwaukee Announces New Impact Resistant Gloves

on

PRT Adds 126 New Complete Strut Assemblies In North America

on

USMW Professional Series Adds New Part Numbers
Advertisement
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Undercar: Why Do Some Bearings Rarely Fail

Underhood: Reading Oil Product Datasheets

Underhood: Oxygen Sensor Questions Answered

Diesel: Engine Build: Triple Turbo 6.7L Cummins-Based Enforcer Engine

Video: VIDEO: Diagnosing Spark Plug Stains And Misfires
Advertisement

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Advertisement

Podcasts

Webinars

Advertisement

POPULAR POSTS

Service Advisor: ABS Bleeding Procedures for Common GM Vehicles

Service Advisor – What does SAE 10W-30 actually mean?

Featured

Keeping the 3.5 Alive – Service Notes for Chrysler’s V6 Engine

Living Under the Hood: Diagnosing Central Port Fuel Injection
Connect