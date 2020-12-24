Underhood: BMW Telematics
Tools & Products
Redback Boots Offers Moisture-Wicking Crew Socks
A super soft feel, superior odor resistance and bamboo viscose keep you comfortable in these socks.
The Everyday crew socks from Redback Boots are made from bamboo viscose fibers that offer next-level comfort and support.
In addition to a super soft feel and superior odor resistance, bamboo viscose has three times the wicking capabilities of cotton, keeping you dry and minimizing friction, preventing irritating blisters and hot spots.
Available in a popular variety three-pack with one pair each of black, heather grey and light grey.
For more information, visit redbackboots.com.