Redback Boots Offers Moisture-Wicking Crew Socks

The Everyday crew socks from Redback Boots are made from bamboo viscose fibers that offer next-level comfort and support.

Click Here to Read More

In addition to a super soft feel and superior odor resistance, bamboo viscose has three times the wicking capabilities of cotton, keeping you dry and minimizing friction, preventing irritating blisters and hot spots.

Available in a popular variety three-pack with one pair each of black, heather grey and light grey.

For more information, visit redbackboots.com.