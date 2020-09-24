Redline Detection Launches New SpeedSmoke

Redline Detection , a leader in diagnostic leak detection technology, announced the launch of SpeedSmoke , designed to address the proliferation of boosted vehicles in repair shops. SpeedSmoke is now available exclusively through Matco Tools for a limited time.

Designed specifically for the aftermarket, SpeedSmoke has full-featured diagnostic capability to pinpoint faults in naturally aspirated engines and also pinpoint high pressure turbo, diesel, supercharged, boost leaks, with 100% reliability, in just minutes, the company said.

Most automakers have implemented boosted engines to increase performance while delivering improved emissions and increased fuel economy. OEMs use boost across the full model range and customers with out-of-warranty vehicles are choosing aftermarket shops for service. Boosted engines are now commonplace; the Ford Eco-Boost was introduced a decade ago.

“Whether you repair import vehicles in California, SUVs in Ohio or F-150 trucks in Texas, your customers need a shop that can accurately diagnose and repair boost leaks,” said Alex Parker, CMO of Redline Detection. “Between 30-70% of out-of-warranty vehicles are boosted, depending on where you live. To keep up with changing vehicle systems, it’s essential for technicians and shop owners to master this technology or they risk losing their customers to a shop that has mastered diagnosing boosted systems. These boosted vehicle models cannot be reliably diagnosed, maintained or repaired without this technology.”

SpeedSmoke is engineered with the same technology that has been mandated essential by leading automakers in 114 countries around the world including General Motors, Mazda, Subaru, Nissan, INFINITI, Jaguar Land Rover and more.