Reelcraft Offers HD Spring Retractable Hose Reels

With safety at the forefront, the new REELSAFE Series RS7000 from Reelcraft pays out like a traditional reel, though is specifically engineered to retract the hose at an average walking speed.

The centrifugal clutch, integral to the reel base, greatly decelerates the hose retraction speed by up to 83% vs. a Series 7000 reel. This design safely protects personnel and equipment and requires no field adjustment. The thru-shaft fluid path eliminates hose interference during reel rotation and increases swivel life.

The seven-position hose guide arm allows for multiple mounting configurations.

For more info: reelcraft.com