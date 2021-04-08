Register Now For ASE Instructor Training Conference

Registration is now available for the 2021 ASE Instructor Training Conference. Hosted by the ASE Education Foundation, this year’s virtual conference will take place July 26-30. The conference is designed for high school and college instructors from auto, truck and collision repair programs nationwide.

Offering more than 20 hours of technical update training, the conference will provide separate tracks for auto, medium/heavy truck and collision repair instructors. The cost for instructors from ASE-accredited programs is $150 per person while the cost for instructors from non-accredited programs is $225 each.

All sessions will be 90 minutes and will count toward the ASE Education Foundation’s annual training requirement. Seats are limited. To register, visit https://aseeducationfoundation.org/events/ase-instructor-training-conference.