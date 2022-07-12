 Registration Open For ASE Summer Certification
News

Registration Open For ASE Summer Certification

 

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) summer registration period is now open. More than 50 ASE certification tests covering nearly every aspect of the motor vehicle service and repair industry are available for ASE certification.

Those automotive service professionals registering by September 30, 2022 will have 90 days to schedule an appointment to take the selected ASE tests, whether registering on the first day of the registration period or the last. ASE testing is available throughout the year and is conducted days, nights and weekends at nearly 450 secured, proctored test centers.

To register, visit ASE.com, click on register and sign-in. Once logged in, users can next click on “orders” and then “store” where they can find the tests they want to take, add those tests to the cart, check out and registration is complete.

Service professionals with unexpired automobile certifications (A1-A9) can use the ASE renewal app for recertification. The ASE renewal app makes it easy to extend the expiration date of their ASE certifications without having to take time off or go to a secure test center for testing.

In recognition of its 50th Anniversary, ASE is conducting a yearlong celebration, highlighting the history and benefits of ASE Certification as well as the skills, knowledge and commitment to excellence of ASE Certified professionals from coast to coast. To learn more, visit ASE.com/50.

