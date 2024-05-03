Registration Open for MEMA Aftermarket Technology Conference

MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers announced registration is now open for the 2024 Aftermarket Technology Conference, October 13-15 in Clearwater Beach, Fla., for what it says is “the leading technology event in the North American aftermarket industry.”

Why Attend?

Cutting-Edge Technology: Dive into the latest innovations in e-commerce, EV charging, data analytics, AR/VR, AI, and more through live demonstrations and insightful sessions.

MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers provided these highlights:

Classy Llama Golf Outing: Kick off the event with a swing on October 13.Separate registration required; more info to be posted soon

“This is your chance to be part of the longest-running technology event in the aftermarket industry, bringing together key players and decision-makers. Whether you are involved in IT, service provision, vehicle technology, analytics, or engineering, this conference has something valuable for you,” MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers said.