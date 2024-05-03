Registration Open for MEMA Aftermarket Technology Conference

MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers announced registration is now open for the 2024 Aftermarket Technology Conference, October 13-15 in Clearwater Beach, Fla., for what it says is “the leading technology event in the North American aftermarket industry.”
Why Attend?
- Cutting-Edge Technology: Dive into the latest innovations in e-commerce, EV charging, data analytics, AR/VR, AI, and more through live demonstrations and insightful sessions.
- Unparalleled Networking: Connect with top professionals across various sectors including automotive, commercial vehicle, and remanufacturing.
- Expert-Led Presentations: Gain insights from subject matter experts addressing the future of our industry.
- MEMA Aftermarket Startup Challenge: Witness groundbreaking pitches from startups to leading venture capitalists and vote in real-time for your favorite innovation.
- Exclusive Awards: Celebrate achievements with the Innovation and Think Tank awards recognizing outstanding industry contributions.
MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers provided these highlights:
- Classy Llama Golf Outing: Kick off the event with a swing on October 13.Separate registration required; more info to be posted soon
- Aftermarket Technology Conference Celebration: Close out the conference with a celebration on the evening of October 15.
“This is your chance to be part of the longest-running technology event in the aftermarket industry, bringing together key players and decision-makers. Whether you are involved in IT, service provision, vehicle technology, analytics, or engineering, this conference has something valuable for you,” MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers said.