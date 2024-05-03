 Registration Open for MEMA Aftermarket Technology Conference -

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrow's Tech
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
News

Registration Open for MEMA Aftermarket Technology Conference

The event will take place October 13-15, in Clearwater Beach, Florida.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.
Published:

MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers announced registration is now open for the 2024 Aftermarket Technology Conference, October 13-15 in Clearwater Beach, Fla., for what it says is “the leading technology event in the North American aftermarket industry.”

Related Articles

Why Attend?

  • Cutting-Edge Technology: Dive into the latest innovations in e-commerce, EV charging, data analytics, AR/VR, AI, and more through live demonstrations and insightful sessions.
  • Unparalleled Networking: Connect with top professionals across various sectors including automotive, commercial vehicle, and remanufacturing.
  • Expert-Led Presentations: Gain insights from subject matter experts addressing the future of our industry.
  • MEMA Aftermarket Startup Challenge: Witness groundbreaking pitches from startups to leading venture capitalists and vote in real-time for your favorite innovation. 
  • Exclusive Awards: Celebrate achievements with the Innovation and Think Tank awards recognizing outstanding industry contributions.

MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers provided these highlights:

  • Classy Llama Golf Outing: Kick off the event with a swing on October 13.Separate registration required; more info to be posted soon
  • Aftermarket Technology Conference Celebration: Close out the conference with a celebration on the evening of October 15.

“This is your chance to be part of the longest-running technology event in the aftermarket industry, bringing together key players and decision-makers. Whether you are involved in IT, service provision, vehicle technology, analytics, or engineering, this conference has something valuable for you,” MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers said.

You May Also Like

News

AACF Launches 65th Anniversary Fundraising Initiative

The campaign aims to raise $65,000 through 1,000 donations of $65 each.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.
Published:

The Automotive Aftermarket Charitable Foundation (AACF) announced the launch of its 65th-anniversary fundraising initiative. Running through July 1, 2024, the campaign aims to raise $65,000 through 1,000 donations of $65 each. This impactful effort highlights the industry's commitment to taking care of its own, the AACF said. 

From sudden illness and death to natural disasters, the foundation has provided assistance to industry professionals and their families during their darkest hours. As AACF celebrates its 65th year of service, it remains steadfast in its mission to provide financial support and resources to those in the automotive aftermarket industry in need, the organization said.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
CCC Report Analyzes Labor Pressures, Vehicle Complexity

Report shows advanced technology is contributing to costlier repairs, higher claims costs and longer cycle times.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
BendPak Founder Don Henthorn Passes Away

Grew company from small machine shop to global leader in car lifts and garage equipment.

By Nadine Battah
ContiConnect Lite to Allow Digital Tire Management for OTR tires

Continental said ContiConnect Lite helps fleet managers monitor the condition of their tires via bluetooth.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
UAF Scholarship Deadline Fast Approaching

The deadline to submit an application is March 31.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Other Posts

AAPEX Named One of 50 Fastest-Growing Shows in 2023  

This is the second consecutive year that AAPEX earned a spot in TSE’s Fastest 50 Class.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
TOPDON USA Makes $25,000 Donation to TechForce Foundation

TOPDON has donated over $66K to aid organizations & schools that are dedicated to preparing the next generation of technicians.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
DENSO, Manufacture 2030 Partner to Improve Sustainability

DENSO’s targets include reducing the carbon outputs of its global supply chain by 25%, by the 2030 fiscal year.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
BBB Industries Releases Corporate Sustainability Report

This year, BBB set a goal to decrease its scope 1 and scope 2 emissions by 50 percent before 2027.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff