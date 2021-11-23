 Rein Automotive Releases Power Steering Reservoirs for M-B
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

Products

on

Rein Automotive Releases Power Steering Reservoirs for M-B

on

Scan Codes With Electronic Specialties’ Code Buddy PRO+

on

Alcon Drops New Front Brake Upgrade for Toyota Tacoma Gen 3

on

BBB Industries Releases Remy Smart Charging Systems Guide
ACDelco TV Series
VIDEO: Selecting The Right ACDelco Spark Plug

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter and Alternators

High under-hood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

Duramax 6.6L Turbocharger Replacement (VIDEO) Video
play

Duramax 6.6L Turbocharger Replacement (VIDEO)

Ignition Coil Swap Diagnostics (VIDEO) Video
play

Ignition Coil Swap Diagnostics (VIDEO)

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

Learn how VVT works, why it sometimes doesn't and how to service the system. This course is sponsored by Cloyes.

Variable Valve Timing Courses

Variable Valve Timing

Servicing a Tire Assembly Courses

Servicing a Tire Assembly

Advertisement

Trending Now

Stainless Steel Did Not Kill The Exhaust Repair

Undercar: Stainless Steel Did Not Kill The Exhaust Repair
Don’t Back Down When Recommending Ride Control

Undercar: Don’t Back Down When Recommending Ride Control
Brake Friction Material Evolution Explained

Undercar: Brake Friction Material Evolution Explained
Servicing Fuel Level Sensors: Fuel Gauge Inoperative?

Underhood: Servicing Fuel Level Sensors: Fuel Gauge Inoperative?
Ford Grinding Or Rattling Sound From The Transmission

Underhood: Ford Grinding Or Rattling Sound From The Transmission
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI Battery Brake Pad Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford General Motors (GM) Lifestyle Mind Games mindgames NASCAR oil quiz racing Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Specialty Tools Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Products

Rein Automotive Releases Power Steering Reservoirs for M-B

The part covers 2006-2012 models and provides application coverage for over 600,000 VIO in the U.S. and Canada.
Advertisement
 

on

CRP Automotive announces the release of Rein Automotive power steering reservoirs (P/N PSR0224) for popular Mercedes-Benz applications. These OE-quality reservoirs are made from virgin plastic and are manufactured to match OE material specifications. The use of new plastic prevents the reservoirs from cracking and wear due to heat cycling and avoids fluid loss, says the company.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Rein Automotive power steering reservoirs are built to provide the same fit as the original part, which helps save technicians time and hassles. To further simplify the job, the reservoirs ship with the OEM retaining clip required for installation. They are manufactured to strict engineering standards and specifications for materials and tolerances.

“We always want CRP Automotive products to be as reliable as the original part,” notes David Hirschhorn, CRP Automotive Brand Director. “By not using re-ground plastic on these Mercedes-Benz power steering reservoirs, we give our customers the confidence to know that the part will not break down and lead to a comeback.”

Advertisement

CRP offers the power steering reservoirs for popular Mercedes-Benz models including the C230, C250, C280, C300, C350, CLK350, E280, E300, E350, E550, GLK350, and S550. Model years covered by the part range from 2006-2012 and provide application cover for over 600,000 VIO across the U.S. and Canada. CRP Automotive also offers power steering reservoirs for BMW and Audi/Volkswagen.

For more information, visit crpautomotive.com.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Products: Universal Seal Clamp Pliers Solve Hard-To-Reach Problems

Products: New Fast Orange Antibacterial Pumice Hand Cleaner

Products: Dana Introduces Spicer Life Series Plus U-Joints

Products: HinderRUST Ends Corrosion In Ethanol Gasoline Storage Systems

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician