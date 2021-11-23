Rein Automotive Releases Power Steering Reservoirs for M-B

CRP Automotive announces the release of Rein Automotive power steering reservoirs (P/N PSR0224) for popular Mercedes-Benz applications. These OE-quality reservoirs are made from virgin plastic and are manufactured to match OE material specifications. The use of new plastic prevents the reservoirs from cracking and wear due to heat cycling and avoids fluid loss, says the company.

Rein Automotive power steering reservoirs are built to provide the same fit as the original part, which helps save technicians time and hassles. To further simplify the job, the reservoirs ship with the OEM retaining clip required for installation. They are manufactured to strict engineering standards and specifications for materials and tolerances.

“We always want CRP Automotive products to be as reliable as the original part,” notes David Hirschhorn, CRP Automotive Brand Director. “By not using re-ground plastic on these Mercedes-Benz power steering reservoirs, we give our customers the confidence to know that the part will not break down and lead to a comeback.”