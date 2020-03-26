Remove Fender Flares with Steck’s Retainer Clip Release Tool

The Steck Manufacturing Retainer Clip Release Tool (21715) makes the removal of fender flares and rocker moldings a breeze by releasing the clips that attach the moldings from outside. No more breaking clips or wasting time trying to locate the back of the clip.

Retainer clips are commonly used to assemble fender flares and rocker moldings. These stubborn clips require you to pinch both expansion ears at the back of the arrowhead stem to release the clip. Accessing the expansion ears can be time-consuming and may require the technician to remove additional parts to gain access to them. Often, technicians will decide to pull off the molding without properly releasing the clip which ends up breaking the clips.

The Steck Retainer Clip Release Tool slides between the molding and panel allowing you to access the expansion ears of the clip from the outside. By sliding the tool back and forth, you will be able to pinch the expansion ears and release the clip properly, without breaking the clip.

The tool is 10 in. long and made out of .015 in. spring steel with a reinforced nylon handle which gives it the flexibility and strength to get into tight areas. The wide opening allows the tool to release all types of retainer clips.

More information can be found at: Steck Manufacturing.