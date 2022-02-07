 Remove O2 Sensors with LTI Shockit Socket Kit
Remove O2 Sensors with LTI Shockit Socket Kit

Tools & Products

Remove O2 Sensors with LTI Shockit Socket Kit

Shockit Sockets access, loosen and remove frozen O2 sensors.
A big problem for techs today is removing oxygen sensors buried deep inside exhaust systems. There is no space to use a ratchet or wrench for removal. Time is wasted removing engine mounts and catalytic converters to access the O2 sensor.

LTI has an innovative solution to solve this common problem.

Shockit Sockets from Lock Technology, Inc. use the force and sonic vibration of an air hammer along with a self-centering non-turning offset 8mm radius tip Shockit Punch to access, loosen and remove frozen O2 sensors.

The LT994 kit includes a 22mm low profile Shockit Socket for limited access O2 sensors a 22mm long profile Shockit Socket for deep recessed Ford, Toyota and Lexus applications and a 18mm bottoming tap/die for re-threading damaged male/female threads. It also removes hard-to-access 22mm NOx sensors on Kenworth, Cummins, International, Detroit and Volvo diesel truck engines.

Each LT994 kit includes an 11-in. Shockit Punch (LT1910P). Also available are additional 5.5-in. (LT1910PS) and 22-in. (LT1910PL) Shockit Punches for short and long reach applications. Patented.

