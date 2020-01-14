ASE Renewal App Helps Techs Extend Certifications

You can now renew your ASE certifications without stepping foot in a test center thanks to the ASE Renewal App. To date, more than 100 ASE Certified technicians have extended their certification expiration dates by one year through an app on their phones, tablets or computers. The program is available only to technicians who are already certified in the automobile series of tests (tests A1-A9).

Click Here to Read More

“The ASE Renewal App program is about giving technicians options for how they manage their professional certifications,” said Tim Zilke, ASE president and CEO. “We are grateful to the 100 early adopters of the program, who provided crucial feedback that will improve the ASE Renewal App. They are truly an elite group of professionals who are focused on excellence in their careers.”

Participants in the ASE Renewal App program commit only a few minutes per certification area per month to answering questions, so it takes an average of 8 months to extend certifications by a year. Learning is a strong emphasis of the program. Question content focuses on the leading-edge technology on modern vehicles or issues that technicians typically have difficulty diagnosing.

“Kudos to the question developers. The questions are relevant, and if I weren’t currently going through dealer level training, I would be doing much worse answering the questions in the app. Harder questions only build value in ASE certifications,” said Mike Y. from Deptford, New Jersey, an ASE Master Automobile Technician, L1 Certified, and an early adopter of the ASE Renewal App.