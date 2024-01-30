CC:

Are reprogramming and diagnostics creating a bottleneck at your shop? Do you have cars waiting to be programmed or others waiting for a technician and scan tool? How would you like to have an experienced programmer or diagnostician with OE data and subscriptions at the ready? You can with this:

The Autel MaxiFLASH XLink opens up a whole new world when it comes to reprogramming and diagnostics. This vehicle control interface, or VCI can do three things. First. The X link is an enhanced VCI that can communicate faster with vehicles TEL scan tools and PCs. Second, it’s a J2534 pass through program. Third, the VCI is a remote expert ready device that can act as a standalone device. Let me give you a real world example. Here’s a Ford F-150 that just had the electric power steering rack replaced. While it looks like it’s ready to roll out the door, it still needs the module on the rack to be programmed on the vehicle. TheMaxiFLASH XLink has several ways to complete the job. I can use the X link with a compatible maxi assist tablet. The X link is able to connect with that tablet using Bluetooth wifi or USB.

With the scan tool, I can access the programming function for the steering system. If I scanned the vehicle before and captured the As-built data from the old unit, I could quickly program the new rack. If I couldn’t retrieve the as-built data, I can still use the programming feature of the X link and a PC with the four JDS software. But let’s say my computer is down, I don’t have time, or my Autel Max assist is needed for another job. You can use your mobile phone and the X link to program the new rack. First, connect the X link to the vehicle. Second, connect the provided ethernet cable to the unit and your internet connection. Third, download the Maxi Fixx app to your mobile device. After the X link and app are configured, you can create a new order for the job. Over the phone, the expert will ask you about the vehicle and what’s required. Once the expert accepts the order, you turn the ignition to the on position, and the expert will start the programming for the new rack. When the expert completes the order, you’ll finalize the order in the Maxi Fixx app and leave a review. The excellent can be used for more than programming modules. The excellent will allow you to employ experts when needed, so bottlenecks can be avoided.

CC:

Are reprogramming and diagnostics creating a bottleneck at your shop? Do you have cars waiting to be programmed or others waiting for a technician and scan tool? “How would you like to have an experienced programmer or diagnostician with OE data and subscriptions at the ready?” You can with this.

The Autel MaxiFlash XLink opens up a whole new world when it comes to reprogramming and diagnostics. This Vehicle Control Interface, or VCI, can do three things. First, the XLink is an enhanced VCI that can communicate faster with vehicles, Autel scan tools and PCs. Second, it is a J2534 pass-thru programmer. Third, the VCI is a remote expert-ready device that can act as a stand-alone device.

Let me give you a real-world example. Here is a Ford F-150 that just had the electric power steering rack replaced. While it looks like it is ready to roll out the door, it still needs the module on the rack to be programmed on the vehicle.

The MaxiFlash XLink has several ways to complete the job. I can use the XLink with a compatible Maxisys tablet. The XLink is able connect with the tablet using Bluetooth, Wi-Fi or USB. With the scan tool, I can access the programming function for the steering system. If I scanned the vehicle before and captured the “as built” data from the old unit, I could quickly program the new rack.

If I could not retrieve the “as built” data, I can use the programming feature of the XLink and a PC with the Ford JDS software.

Let’s say my computer is down, I don’t have time, or my Autel Maxisys is needed for another job, you can use your mobile phone and the XLink to program the new rack. First, connect the XLink to the vehicle. Second, connect the provided ethernet cable to the unit and your internet connection. Third, download the MaxiFix app to your mobile device. After the XLink and app are configured, you can create a new order for the job. Over the phone, the expert will ask you about the vehicle and what is required. Once the expert accepts the order, you turn the ignition to the on position, and the expert will start the programming for the new rack. When the expert completes the order, you will finalize the order in the MaxiFix app and leave a review.

The XLink can be used for more than programming modules. It can perform ADAS calibrations, tire size changes and even remote keyless entry programming. The XLink will allow you to employ experts when needed so bottlenecks can be avoided.

This video is sponsored by Autel.