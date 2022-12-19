Resetting Emissions Monitors After Converter Replacement

Catalytic converter replacement can be one of the most arduous repairs a shop takes on. It is not that the repair itself is overly complicated; it is the paperwork, laws and warranty issues that can be the real headache. Below are the 10 commandments of a catalytic converter replacement handed down from the EPA.

Violating the EPA rules is a breach of federal law since noncompliance is likely to increase the amount of pollution coming out of the vehicle. Penalties for violations by individuals, service or repair shops or fleet operators can be up to $2,500 per violation. (Each improper installation is considered a violation.) Additionally, new-car dealers can be penalized up to $25,000 per violation. Any person who causes a violation could be subject to the same penalty as the technician.

New York State Environmental Conservation Law regarding catalytic converter installation mandates a minimum penalty of $500 for a first violation, and up to $26,000 for each subsequent violation. Failure to maintain complete records or submit reports may also result in a violation.

The conditions under which the catalytic converter replacement was installed is of great importance to the part manufacturer. Even simply using the wrong part on a vehicle may allow the converter manufacturer to not honor the 25,000-mile or the 5-year/50,000-mile warranty.

For vehicles in California and other states that require California Air Resources Board (CARB)-mandated emissions equipment, the rules are different. All of the same mandates apply, but they are much more strict about the replacement converter being CARB-compliant. Also, the CARB rules are based on a one-for-one replacement strategy, and the addition or consolidation of converters is forbidden.