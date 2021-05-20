Restrictions: Repairing Ford/Lincoln Bumpers With ADAS

Click Here to Read More

Ford and Lincoln vehicles contain many state-of-the-art features that provide occupant safety and enhance the driving experience. Bumper fascias play an integral role in the performance and functionality of these features. The original bumper fascias on Ford Motor Company vehicles are designed and manufactured to function with ADAS systems like those listed below:

Pre-collision assist with AEB

BLIS with cross-traffic alert

Intelligent adaptive cruise

Lane-keeping system

Active park assist

Evasive steering assist

BLIS with trailer coverage

Pro trailer backup assist

During body repairs that involve front and rear bumper fascias, it is critical that the vehicle be restored to proper operating condition to ensure that these important safety systems function correctly. Repair of bumper fascias using fillers, reinforcement tape, hot staples or plastic welding can adversely affect ADAS operation. For this reason, Ford Motor Company is limiting repairs on front and rear bumper fascias on all Ford Motor Company vehicles equipped with any ADAS features to topcoat refinish only. Topcoat finish cannot exceed 12 mils (300 microns) in total thickness. Any bumper fascia damage that requires substrate repairs must be replaced.

Measurement of the topcoat finish requires the use of an ultrasonic paint thickness gauge, such as PosiTector 200 or Phase II UTG-2900, available through Rotunda.