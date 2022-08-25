Returnless Fuel Systems (VIDEO)

CC:

If you’ve tried to find the fuel pressure regulator on many late-model engines by looking in the engine compartment, you won’t find it there because the regulator has been relocated to the fuel tank, or it has been eliminated altogether.

Engines with “returnless” fuel systems might have the regulator inside the fuel tank. The regulator is part of the fuel pump assembly and is usually located downstream of the in-tank fuel filter.

On older systems, the fuel pressure was controlled by a vacuum-operated regulator mounted on the fuel rail. Intake vacuum was routed to the regulator through a vacuum hose and pulled against a spring-loaded diaphragm to maintain a preset pressure differential in the fuel system.