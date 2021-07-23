 Rislone Releases Improved Hy-per Cool Super Coolant -
on

on

on

on

Tools & Products

Rislone Releases Improved Hy-per Cool Super Coolant

Super Coolant now reduces engine coolant temperatures up to 30° F and can lower cylinder head temperatures by up to 75° F.
on

Now under the Rislone brand umbrella, Hy-per Cool Super Coolant cooling system additive has been improved to further reduce engine temperature and offer even greater protection against overheating, especially when vehicles are operating under load, towing, racing or climbing steep grades. Super Coolant now reduces engine coolant temperatures up to 30° F and can lower cylinder head temperatures by up to 75° F to enhance engine efficiency, contributing to better fuel economy, power and performance.

“When you push your engine to the limit, high heat and mechanical stress become serious concerns,” explains Clay Parks, vice president of development for Rislone. “Rislone Hy-per Cool Super Coolant is proven to help efficiently transfer heat to keep cylinder heads cool and reduce the likelihood of detonation, power loss and damage. It also lubricates and protects the water pump while helping to prevent corrosion, erosion and electrolysis — all of which can contribute to overheating.”

Drivers have counted on Hy-per Cool Super Coolant (p/n HPC100) for more than a decade. To make the formula even stronger, Rislone enhanced it with a higher cloud point surfactant that provides wetting performance across a greater range of engine temperatures. This supercharged coolant mixture also eliminates bubbles, resulting in improved heat transfer to dissipate heat more efficiently throughout the whole cooling system. Laboratory dyno tests show the new formula provides up to a 20% greater reduction in engine temperature than the original. This is especially important in high-heat applications including modern turbocharged, high-compression and high-revving engines, especially during hot summer months.

Rislone Hy-per Cool Super Coolant offers benefits year-round. It increases vehicle horsepower by allowing for safe advancement of ignition timing and improves engine warm-up even in the most frigid environments.

Super Coolant is effective in straight water systems and is compatible with virtually every type and color of antifreeze. Because it doesn’t contain glycol, it can be used in motorsports and racing applications. It’s compatible with both gasoline and diesel-powered vehicles, including classic cars, hot rods, daily drivers, trucks, RVs, motorcycles and ATVs.  It can also be used in industrial applications. One 16 oz. bottle treats systems of 12 to 20 quarts.  

Like all Rislone Hy-per products, Super Coolant is made in the U.S.A. For more information about Rislone Hy-per Cool Super Coolant or any other product in the full Rislone line-up, visit rislone.com

