RNR Tire Express Franchisees Team Up For students

Augusts arrival marks the beginning of back-to-school month, and with it, communities nationwide have already begun gearing up for a full year of classes and curriculum. To help students start off on the right foot, RNR Tire Express (RNR), the nation’s leading franchise retailer for tires and custom wheels, is gifting nearly 4,000 backpacks filled with essential school supplies to families and kids around the country for their 2022 Back to School Giveaway.

A total of 13 RNR franchisees, responsible for the combined operations of 77 franchise locations throughout the U.S., will be spearheading this year’s initiative – marking 2022 as the most expansive and impactful year-to-date for the giveaway. Interested customers are encouraged to contact their nearest participating RNR location to inquire about receiving a free back-to-school bundle. Promotions do vary by location and are only available while supplies last. “RNR Tire Express might be a national brand but our mindset is focused on our local communities. We’re your neighborhood tire store, first and foremost,” said Larry Sutton, founder and CEO of RNR Tire Express. “I can think of nothing that exemplifies our mission better than the growing involvement that our franchisees have in this yearly tradition and the desire they have to make a positive impact and support the people and families in each of their respective locales.”

This is now the eighth consecutive year that RNR Tire Express has coordinated a back-to-school giveaway. And as the franchise has continued to grow year after year, so too has the scope of this charitable endeavor. The intention, of course, being to lend a hand to even more students and gift more backpacks as each school year rolls around. Participating Stores Locations for 2022 Include: ALABAMA – Opelika

ARIZONA – Glendale

ARKANSAS – El Dorado; Springdale; Van Buren; Blytheville; Hot Springs; Paragould; Jonesboro; Ft. Smith; Little Rock; Rogers; Fayetteville; Conway; Jacksonville

FLORIDA – Tampa; Orlando; West Palm Beach; Clearwater; Sebring; Port Richey; Brandon; Sarasota; Kissimmee; Orange Park; Daytona Beach; Jacksonville; Bradenton; St. Petersburg; Leesburg; Ocala

GEORGIA – Warner Robins; Macon; Columbus; Albany; Valdosta

ILLINOIS – Rockford

INDIANA – Clarksville; Mishawaka; Franklin; Columbus

KENTUCKY – Louisville

LOUISIANA – Lafayette; Lake Charles; Bossier City; Ruston; Alexandria; West Monroe

MICHIGAN – Wyoming

MISSOURI – Springfield; Joplin; West Plains

NEVADA – Reno

OHIO – Delaware; Marion; Toledo; Springfield

OKLAHOMA – Oklahoma City; Moore; Muskogee

PENNSYLVANIA – Monroeville

TEXAS – Waco; Hewitt; Lufkin; Killeen; Tyler; Bryan; Abilene; Longview; Texarkana; Beaumont Given the inflationary pressures that continue to take their toll on millions of Americans, the arrival of this year’s giveaway couldn’t come at timelier point. While simple in nature, for countless families, receiving such a gift represents one less expense to worry about. One need that RNR is happy to shoulder the burden of on their behalf.

