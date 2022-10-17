Road To AAPEX Ep. 4: Halfway There … What Could Go Wrong?

The literal road to AAPEX has been smooth, so far. Babcox Media’s Joe Keene, an ASE-certified technician who fixed up a battered 33-year-old Cadillac Brougham, has been getting his kicks on Route 66 as he drives 2,500 miles from Akron, Ohio, to Las Vegas. In this episode, he checks out iconic road-side attractions like the Bonnie and Clyde Museum, the Blue Whale of Catoosa and the Golden Driller.

But not all of the pit stops were planned.

While in Oklahoma, the Caddy, with more than 180,000 miles on the odometer, decided it needed a rest. Keene turned the key and … nothing. With the sun going down and miles yet ahead of him, he got to work. Turns out those tools from OTC would come in handy, and so does some helpful expert advice and emergency parts delivery from dependable friends in the automotive aftermarket. But is this just a speed bump in the Road to AAPEX or the end of the line?

Watch the episode to find out.

