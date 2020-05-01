Connect with us

Robinair Releases A/C Refrigerant Capacity Database Cards

The new database cards cover make and model years from 1997-2019 for R-134a systems and 2013-2019 for R-1234yf systems.
on

Robinair announced recently six new air conditioning (A/C) refrigerant capacity database cards –34001, 34002, 34411-K, 34412-E, 34413-C and 34414-A, allowing technicians to confirm A/C system charge capacities directly from their Robinair machine. The new database cards make it seamless to access crucial information needed to ensure the vehicle systems are charged with the correct amount of oil and refrigerant, per factory and OEM specifications. Collectively, the new database cards cover make and model years from 1997 to 2019 for R-134a systems and 2013 – 2019 for R-1234yf systems.

The databases are compatible with a range of Robinair A/C recovery, recycling and recharge (RRR) machines including Robinair 34998 and AC1234-9 Connected A/C machines, as well as legacy Robinair machines 34788, 34788-H, 34988, and newer-platform machines 34288NI, 34788NI, 34788NI-H, 34988NI and AC1234-4 recovery machines.

34001 R-134a Vehicle A/C Capacities Database 2020

  • Compatible with the Robinair 34998 R-134a Connected A/C machine
  • Includes charge amounts and component oil capacities for vehicle model years 1997-2019 using R-134a refrigerant

34002 R-1234yf Vehicle A/C Capacities Database 2020

  • Compatible with the Robinair AC1234-9 R-1234yf Connected A/C machine
  • Includes charge amounts and component oil capacities for vehicle model years 2013-2019 using R-1234YF refrigerant

34411-K R-134aVehicle A/C Capacities Database 2020

  • Compatible with the Robinair 34788, 34788-H and 34988 recovery machines
  • Includes charge amounts and component oil capacities for vehicle model years 1997-2019 using R-134a refrigerant

34412-E R134a Vehicle A/C Capacities Database 2020

  • Compatible with the Robinair 34288NI, 34788NI, 34788NI-H and 34988NI A/C recovery machines
  • Includes charge amounts and component oil capacities for vehicle model years 1997-2019 using R-134a refrigerant

34413-C R-1234yf Vehicle A/C Capacities Database 2020

  • Compatible with the Robinair AC1234-4 recovery machine
  • Includes charge amounts and component oil capacities for vehicle model years 2013-2019 using R-1234yf refrigerant

34414-A R-1234yf Vehicle A/C Capacities Database 2020

  • Compatible with the Robinair AC1234-6 recovery machine
  • Includes charge amounts and component oil capacities for vehicle model years 2013-2019 using R-1234yf refrigerant

For more information on the new air conditioning refrigerant capacity database cards, as well as tools, equipment and accessories, visit www.Robinair.com.

