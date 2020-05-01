Robinair Releases A/C Refrigerant Capacity Database Cards

Robinair announced recently six new air conditioning (A/C) refrigerant capacity database cards –34001, 34002, 34411-K, 34412-E, 34413-C and 34414-A, allowing technicians to confirm A/C system charge capacities directly from their Robinair machine. The new database cards make it seamless to access crucial information needed to ensure the vehicle systems are charged with the correct amount of oil and refrigerant, per factory and OEM specifications. Collectively, the new database cards cover make and model years from 1997 to 2019 for R-134a systems and 2013 – 2019 for R-1234yf systems.