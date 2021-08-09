 RPM Act Advocacy Continues -
RPM Act Advocacy Continues

News

RPM Act Advocacy Continues

 

on

This article is courtesy of Engine Builder.

Click Here to Read More
Backing for the bipartisan Recognizing the Protection of Motorsports Act of 2021 (RPM Act), H.R. 3281, is expanding each day, as members of Congress continue to hear overwhelming support for the bill from racers and the motorsports parts industry. As of early August, 96 members of the House have supported the bill designed to protect racers’ right to convert street vehicles into dedicated race cars, including the most recent co-sponsors: Jim Banks [R-IN], Larry Bucshon [R-IN], Dusty Johnson [R-SD], Carlos Gimenez [R-FL], and Victoria Spartz [R-IN]. While Congress will be out of session through September 20, lawmakers will be getting out in the communities they represent and holding town hall meetings. about:blank

This is an excellent opportunity to make your voice heard and encourage lawmakers to support the RPM Act. To identify your regional lawmaker, visit here

“Support for the RPM Act is increasing in the form of co-sponsors because racers and the men and women who work in the motorsports parts industry are writing their members of Congress. The PRI/SEMA SAN’s letter-writing campaign has resulted in over 1.35 million letters sent to Congress this year in support of the RPM Act,” Director of Congressional Affairs Eric Snyder said. “Additionally, key members of the industry have participated in virtual meetings with their lawmakers and Congressional staff through the SEMA Washington Rally. PRI is also working with race tracks to get them to post on social media about the importance of the RPM Act.”

The RPM Act must be enacted into law to guarantee your right to modify street cars, trucks, and motorcycles into dedicated race vehicles, and ensure that the industry can offer parts that enable racers to compete. Lawmakers must continue to be reminded of the importance of passing the RPM Act. To send a letter, visit SaveOurRaceCars.com

For those who have already sent a letter to lawmakers in Washington, there’s plenty more you can do to help save our race cars. This includes using materials found at performanceracing.com/rpm-assets to get the word out about the RPM Act on social media, and emailing friends and racing associates a link to the letter-writing campaign.

“It is important that we speak to Congress with one voice, so we encourage you to use the SEMA/PRI materials on the RPM Act,” Snyder said.

