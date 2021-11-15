Universal Seal Clamp Pliers Solve Hard-To-Reach Problems

S.U.R.&R., the vehicle fluid line repair division of Husky Corporation, introduces a new universal clamping tool which makes it simpler for mechanics and vehicle service professionals to make secure clamps, including within difficult-to-reach spaces.

The CP720 Dual Jaw 360° Seal Clamp Pliers can be used for numerous applications including fuel, air conditioning, transmission and coolant lines.

Key features include a dual jaw which allows for crimping straight on or from the side and a slim head for use in tight spaces.

“Mechanics deal with the problems of inadequate or difficult-to-reach access every day when making repairs,” said S.U.R.&R. National Sales Manager Bob Joy. “The CP720 makes it much easier to secure clamps without struggling and spending extra time and effort disassembling and reassembling.”