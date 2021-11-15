 Universal Seal Clamp Pliers Solve Hard-To-Reach Problems
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

Products

on

Universal Seal Clamp Pliers Solve Hard-To-Reach Problems

on

New Fast Orange Antibacterial Pumice Hand Cleaner

on

Dana Introduces Spicer Life Series Plus U-Joints

on

HinderRUST Ends Corrosion In Ethanol Gasoline Storage Systems
ACDelco TV Series
VIDEO: Selecting The Right ACDelco Spark Plug

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter and Alternators

High under-hood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

WD-40 Transmission Pan Bolt Tip (VIDEO) Video
play

WD-40 Transmission Pan Bolt Tip (VIDEO)

ASE C1 Test Highlights - Customer Communication Part 2 (VIDEO) Video
play

ASE C1 Test Highlights - Customer Communication Part 2 (VIDEO)

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

Learn how VVT works, why it sometimes doesn't and how to service the system. This course is sponsored by Cloyes.

Variable Valve Timing Courses

Variable Valve Timing

Servicing a Tire Assembly Courses

Servicing a Tire Assembly

Advertisement

Trending Now

Stainless Steel Did Not Kill The Exhaust Repair

Undercar: Stainless Steel Did Not Kill The Exhaust Repair
LTF and STF Fuel Trim Codes P0170, P0175, P0172, P0174

Underhood: LTF and STF Fuel Trim Codes P0170, P0175, P0172, P0174
Don’t Back Down When Recommending Ride Control

Undercar: Don’t Back Down When Recommending Ride Control
Brake Rotor Quality Check

Undercar: Brake Rotor Quality Check
Steering Angle Sensor Troubleshooting

Automotive: Steering Angle Sensor Troubleshooting
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI Battery Brake Pad Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford General Motors (GM) Lifestyle Mind Games mindgames NASCAR oil quiz racing Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Specialty Tools Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Products

Universal Seal Clamp Pliers Solve Hard-To-Reach Problems

The CP720 Dual Jaw 360º Seal Clamp Pliers make technician’s job easier.
Advertisement
 

on

S.U.R.&R., the vehicle fluid line repair division of Husky Corporation, introduces a new universal clamping tool which makes it simpler for mechanics and vehicle service professionals to make secure clamps, including within difficult-to-reach spaces.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The CP720 Dual Jaw 360° Seal Clamp Pliers can be used for numerous applications including fuel, air conditioning, transmission and coolant lines.

Key features include a dual jaw which allows for crimping straight on or from the side and a slim head for use in tight spaces. 

“Mechanics deal with the problems of inadequate or difficult-to-reach access every day when making repairs,” said S.U.R.&R. National Sales Manager Bob Joy. “The CP720 makes it much easier to secure clamps without struggling and spending extra time and effort disassembling and reassembling.”

Advertisement

Approximately 9 inches in length, the CP720 works with either single or double-ear seal clamps which produce tight, consistent seals around the entire hose circumference and reduce the potential for leaking or damage to the hose.

“With high-grade, special forged steel construction, this tool has the strength and durability that professional customers expect from S.U.R.&R.,” said Paul Pitney, Husky Project/Design Engineer.

For more info: surrauto.com

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Products: JEGS 2 Gallon Industrial Strength Cleaner and Degreaser

Products: First Brands Group Adds New Centric Part Numbers

Products: QualCast 2021 Valvetrain Kits

Products: Rotary Introduces Tablet-Operated Wheel Alignment System

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician