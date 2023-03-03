Safe Handling, Disposal and Storage of EV Batteries

In an article published in ShopOwner’s sister magazine, BodyShop Business, contributor Dirk Fuchs says “The consensus is that EVs are here … and here to stay. As the volume of EVs entering your bay will continue to increase, so too will the repair considerations you’ll need to make — most notably, the EV battery.”

In his article, Fuchs outlines some key considerations for the proper/safe handling, storage and disposal/recycling of batteries. Please note: This information does not replace OEM repair procedures, which are customized for nearly every single make and model of vehicle.

Fuchs reminds readers that there are many considerations to take when repairing EVs and addressing their batteries. Always refer to the OEM repair procedures before embarking on a repair.