SafeBraking.Com Relaunches To Highlight The Importance Of The Automotive Brake Industry Practices And Standards

The new SafeBraking.com is designed to be a forum for technicians, DIYers and professional installers to talk about automotive brakes and cars. The site features the latest news, technical information, videos and photos from a variety of industry sources and brake professionals with an emphasis on daily content updates to make it the premier destination for all things about the brake system.

SafeBraking.com is an inclusive community built to share ideas, solutions and standards to make brakes safer,” said Mike Sucharda, executive director of the Global Brake Safety Council. “We invite anyone interested to take part in the conversation with comments, photos or videos, and to like SafeBraking on Facebook or follow us on Twitter or Instagram. The GBSC is dedicated to facilitating conversations on best practices for manufacturing standards and educating installers on technical aspects, safety and maintenance of the braking system.  This site is the next step in the process.”  

The new SafeBraking.com has a completely new design with streamlined menus and access to the latest news and information directly from the home page. A monthly e-newsletter and regular posts to Facebook, Twitter and Instagram will help push content to followers and subscribers of the site.

Oversight of SafeBraking.com will be under the management of the Global Brake Safety Council (GBSC).   

Charter Sponsorships of the site are also available. Please contact Mike Sucharda for more information.

To follow SafeBraking on social media, please refer to the handles below.  

Twitter Link – @safebraking

Facebook Link – @safebraking

Instagram Link – @safebrakingsite

Contact: Mike Sucharda (262)308-6128  or [email protected]

