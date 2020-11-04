Connect with us

SATA Offers SATAjet X 5500 Bionic Spray Gun

The SATAjet X 5500 Bionic is fully functional and suitable for the daily use in the spraybooth.
SATA recently launched the SATAjet X 5500 Bionic spray gun, which revealed the unseen technology that makes SATA spray guns so special. With this special gun, users will be able to view the inner workings of a SATA gun, said the company.

This special edition spray gun is available in RP 1.2 and 1.3, HVLP 1.3 and 1.4, and I and O nozzle sets in standard only. The SATAjet X 5500 Bionic is fully functional and suitable for the daily use in the spraybooth.

Note: U.S. distribution is only available in standard guns, but the artwork on the gun is a depiction of a digital spray gun. The intricate finishing process of the spray gun surface could lead to slight color deviations. Changes in color, for example caused by exposure to daylight, are also possible.

For more information, call (800) 533-8016 or visit satausa.com.

