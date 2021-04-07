Scan And Scope Diagnostics

Scan tools have come a long way in the past decade, such that improvements in sample rates and display capabilities can give technicians vital insights into multiple areas under a vehicle like wheel speed sensors, ride height sensors and oxygen sensors.

A modern scan tool can graph the output of multiple data PIDs on a test drive, which is how the control module sees and interprets the data. For example, if you see sudden drops in speed from a wheel speed sensor, it is a sign that the air gap between the encoder ring and sensor has changed due to “play” inside the bearing. This can point you in the right diagnostic direction and help you focus on one corner or system of the vehicle.

On most late-model vehicles, the ABS, ECU and electric power steering communicate using a high-speed controller area network (CAN) bus. Often, problems are related to communication errors, which could be inside a module or the wiring connecting the modules.

Using a scan tool to communicate with the different modules can confirm operation and the source of communication codes. It can even reveal where the problem with a network’s wiring is located. The scope can then be used to verify the condition of the network.

Scoping Circuits and Sensors

An oscilloscope or scope can measure more than just the output of the signal. Testing with a scope can reveal the health of the circuit and if it is active. For example, an active wheel speed sensor receives voltage from the ABS module (ranging from 8 to 12 volts) and changes the voltage signal by only 0.6 to 1.2 volts. The square wave's peaks and valleys show the alternating polarity magnets in the encoder ring passing by the tip of the sensor. With a captured waveform, you can see the circuit's health by the voltages matching a "known good" waveform. You can also see mechanical problems like a damaged reluctor ring or misaligned airgap.