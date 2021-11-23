Scan Codes With Electronic Specialties’ Code Buddy PRO+

Electronic Specialties introduces the #904 Code Buddy PRO+, which works with all 1996 and later OBDII/CAN-compliant vehicles. Menus and all user interfaces are multi-lingual in seven different languages. The unit is compact and easy to use.

The Code Buddy PRO+ can display the full live data stream, giving valuable feedback while the vehicle’s engine is running. It also retrieves the VIN and calibration IDs of 2002 and newer vehicles supporting Mode 9.

Code Buddy PRO+ can read and clear generic and manufacturer-specific diagnostic trouble codes (DTCs) and pending codes. Further capabilities include displaying I/M and emissions readiness status as well as MIL status.

Code Buddy PRO+ features an easy-to-read six-line, backlit LCD display. Adjustment menus allow changing of English/metric unit of measurement, language and screen contrast.

Literature can be obtained free by calling 800-227-1603.

For more info: esitest.com