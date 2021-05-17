SCCA Forms EV Advisory Committee

Click Here to Read More

The nine-person committee is being led by SCCA Area 4 Director Dayle Frame—EV owner and Solo competitor—and made up of representatives from Road Racing, Track/Time Trials, Rally/Solo, and industry experts. The first tasks the EVAC has been charged with are to create basic safety rules for EVs at SCCA events and to help guide regions and facilities when it comes to training and being equipped for EVs.

“In my duties as an SCCA Director I saw a need for the SCCA to have a long-term plan for incorporating EVs and their powertrains into all levels of participation,” said Frame, who researched how each individual SCCA program was approaching EV participation and formed the committee based on those procedures and needs. “Because EVs were not something that many in the SCCA have experience with, we knew that we needed to form a committee with a broad range of experience, and we’re looking forward to what we can accomplish and enabling more EV’s on the grid.”

While the focus is currently on the foundational elements of EV participation, future goals of the EVAC include procedures for technical inspections of non-production EVs and the potential for rulesets for EV-specific competition classing.