 Schaeffler, ATSG Partner to Support Technical Education

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrow's Tech
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
News

Schaeffler, ATSG Partner to Support Technical Education

Schaeffler will provide ATSG members with ongoing education and technical resources.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.
Published:

Motion technology provider Schaeffler announced it entered into a partnership with ATSG to become its primary sponsor. Through this agreement, Schaeffler will provide ongoing technical education support to the members of ATSG, which has offered technical support and repair information for transmission technicians for almost 40 years.

Related Articles

Through its LuK brand, Schaeffler’s partnership with ATSG will “bring significant educational benefits to technicians in the aftermarket transmission repair industry,” the company said. Schaeffler added it will deliver technical educational content to ATSG members via in-person and online training events focused on trouble shooting and repair best practices.

“Having the opportunity to partner with ATSG demonstrates our commitment to providing both innovation and education to the aftermarket,” said Rob Steinmetz, product manager, Schaeffler. “As vehicles continue to become more complex, Schaeffler strives to support repair technicians with the resources they need to get the job done. We are thrilled to partner with ATSG and look forward to supporting its members.”

Reed Trueblood, managing director of ATSG, added: “We are eagerly anticipating the value and important resources this partnership will bring to technicians; Schaeffer’s dedication to excellence aligns with ATSG’s vision of driving innovation and empowering our customers with cutting-edge solutions.”  

Throughout 2024 and 2025, Schaeffler and ATSG will host a series of training events, offering a range of opportunities for technicians to connect and learn. To sign up for these events and learn more about this partnership, visit https://atsg.com/seminars

You May Also Like

News

Fix Network World Celebrates Apprenticeship Program Approval

The program is also celebrating the graduation of its first apprentice, Gabrial Duran.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.
Published:

Fix Network announced the Fix Network Apprenticeship Program (FNAP) has been officially approved by the Washington State Apprenticeship and Training Council, and celebrates the graduation of its first apprentice, Gabrial Duran.

The FNAP functioned provisionally in Washington State and Oregon since October 2022 and received full approval in January 2024.  Fix Network World, global provider of collision, glass and mechanical repair services, offers the apprenticeship program, which is also available in Oregon, Colorado and Montana. 

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Registration Open for MEMA Aftermarket Technology Conference

The event will take place October 13-15, in Clearwater Beach, Florida.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Dana Releases Rear Semi-Float Axles for Jeeps 

The axles provide Jeep owners with a direct-fit, bolt-in upgrade solution that is built for superior strength inside and out, the company said.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Advance Auto Parts Offers Race Fans Once-in-a-Lifetime Trip

One winner and a guest will “Do the Double” by attending the Indianapolis 500, before traveling to Charlotte for NASCAR’s 600-mile race.

By Mary DellaValle
Akebono Expands Severe Duty Disc Brake Pad Kits

Akebono said it expanded its severe-duty ultra-premium disc brake pad line by 14 new part numbers.

By Emma Henderson

Other Posts

Schaeffler Releases TorCon 6L80 Torque Converter

The LuK TorCon 6L80 is “the only all-new, never remanufactured torque converter available in the aftermarket,” Schaeffler said.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Clutch Release Problems

Poor clutch release makes it difficult to start and stop the vehicle or change gears.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Clutch Release
Continental Releases 67 New Part Numbers

Twenty-two new import part numbers, as well as 39 new pulley and tensioner part numbers, are immediately available.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
ASE Education Foundation Partners on 10 Training Scholarships

10 instructors were chosen to attend a five-day, hands-on training session at the Navistar OEM training center in Woodridge, IL.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff