Schaeffler Launches Facebook Follower Promotion

Schaeffler Group USA announced the launch of its Schaeffler Fun-in-the Sun 10K Follower Facebook Giveaway. The promotion celebrates the latest milestone for the Schaeffler REPXPERT USA & CAN Facebook page: reaching 10,000 followers.

During the promotion, which continues through June 20, 2024, Schaeffler followers can earn a summer swag bundle filled with promotional items by liking the giveaway post, tagging three people in the comments and following the Facebook page, the company said.

“We are excited to celebrate this milestone with our followers,” said Mark Roach, marketing manager, Schaeffler Automotive Aftermarket Americas North. “The Fun-in-the-Sun promotion is a great way for us to engage with our community and show our appreciation for their support.”

The Fun-in-the-Sun theme is intended to create excitement for the Summer of 2024. Promotional items include a Weber Grilling Kit, YETI cooler, JBL speaker and Ray-Ban Aviators.

Additionally, Schaeffler encourages people to register for a REPXPERT account. The company said members get access to exclusive technical information, training materials and special offers.

“The REPXPERT platform is designed to provide automotive professionals with valuable resources and support,” Roach added. “By registering, users can enhance their skills and stay informed about industry trends and new product launches.”