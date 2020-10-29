Schaeffler Presents Products, Repair Solutions At AAPEX

Global automotive and industrial supplier Schaeffler will present a comprehensive array of products and repair solutions for automotive service professionals at the Virtual AAPEX Experience (VAE), which will take place online Nov. 3-5.
Held annually as an in-person trade show in Las Vegas, AAPEX 2020 is pivoting to a virtual experience that will include many of the traditional show’s elements – presented in a digital format – along with a concerted focus on educational programs and accredited training sessions presented by elite automotive technicians.
In conjunction with this year’s VAE, Schaeffler’s Automotive Aftermarket Division will showcase its extensive portfolio of repair and training solutions inside a separate Virtual Schaeffler Booth. In addition to getting a “virtual hands-on” look at the many Schaeffler product and service offerings, visitors will be able to interact online with Schaeffler sales and product experts.
Among the many highlights on display at the Virtual Schaeffler Booth:
- A complete selection of Schaeffler Automotive Aftermarket wheel bearings and seals for import and domestic vehicles. From tapered wheel bearings to fully integrated hub units to rugged sealing solutions.
- Schaeffler’s INA Timing Chain KIT lineup, which offers a broad range of repair solutions for chain-driven timing drives. New this year: Import and domestic specialist repair shops are now able to search for individual INA timing chain parts by entering the corresponding OE part number into the REPXPERT online portal and parts catalog. As Nicholas Lanese, engine and transmission product manager for Schaeffler’s Automotive Aftermarket division explains, “This enhancement to our REPXPERT online parts catalog will help ensure that our repair shop partners can quickly find the exact Schaeffler INA replacement part for a wide range of import and domestic cars.”
- Intelligent, complete repair solutions for light commercial vehicles (LCVs), which represent one of the fastest-growing vehicle segments and serve as the backbone of the commercial transport industry. Schaeffler has consolidated its LCV repair solutions from its LuK, INA, FAG and Ruville product brands into a comprehensive catalog for vehicles such as the Ford Transit and Mercedes- Benz Sprinter vans.
- REPXPERT, Schaeffler’s online portal for the automotive repair professional. REPXPERT features a complete parts catalog, along with comprehensive information on Schaeffler’s LuK, INA, FAG and Ruville product brands, installation videos as well as diagnostics, repair and service guides, and much more.