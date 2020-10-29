Schaeffler Presents Products, Repair Solutions At AAPEX

Global automotive and industrial supplier Schaeffler will present a comprehensive array of products and repair solutions for automotive service professionals at the Virtual AAPEX Experience (VAE), which will take place online Nov. 3-5.

Held annually as an in-person trade show in Las Vegas, AAPEX 2020 is pivoting to a virtual experience that will include many of the traditional show’s elements – presented in a digital format – along with a concerted focus on educational programs and accredited training sessions presented by elite automotive technicians.

In conjunction with this year’s VAE, Schaeffler’s Automotive Aftermarket Division will showcase its extensive portfolio of repair and training solutions inside a separate Virtual Schaeffler Booth. In addition to getting a “virtual hands-on” look at the many Schaeffler product and service offerings, visitors will be able to interact online with Schaeffler sales and product experts.

Among the many highlights on display at the Virtual Schaeffler Booth: